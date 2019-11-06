350 dogs rescued from Florida breeder will soon be available, adoption fees could triple

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials say more than 350 dogs rescued from Toyland Pet Resort in Tampa are ready to find their “fur-ever homes”.

An adoption event named “Diana Street Dogs,” will start on Nov. 17, and run until all of the dogs are adopted.

During Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Commission meeting, they are expected to approve a fee to raise the cost to adopt them, not only to help the agency, but also to ensure the pure-bred dogs are not resold.

The proposed adoption fee rates are $450 for dogs under six months of age and $300 for dogs over six months. A $50 discount is being offered to residents of Hillsborough County. Adoption fees typically are typically about $120.

This event will be hosted by Hillsborough County Animal Services.

According to PRAC some of the dogs rescued from the deplorable conditions may have medical and/or other special needs and be deemed unadoptable.

If any dogs are not adopted or if there are any other special needs, they will be sent to rescue organizations.

If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs, you will be required to sign an adoption contract. The contract will prohibit the sale of any of the dogs for three years after adoption, require the return of any unwanted dog to Pet Resources for rehoming purposes, authorize home inspections by Pet Resources to ensure compliance, and pay a $500 penalty for violation of any these terms.

For more information about the Diana Street Dogs click here.

