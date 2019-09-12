36-year-old standing in middle of highway struck, killed by vehicle, Spring Lake police say

Breaking News
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night on Lillington Highway in Spring Lake, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., Shawn Chalmers was standing in the middle of the highway in the 1400 block when a northbound vehicle moved to the center lane to make a left turn and plowed into Chalmers.

Chalmers died at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

