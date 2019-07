$3M bond set for Robeson County man charged in brutal death of 1-year-old daughter

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A $3 million bond was set on Friday for a man charged in the brutal death of his 1-year-old daughter.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Jonathan Blake Barton, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

These charges are related to the death of 1-year-old Jadayln Barton who was Jonathan’s daughter.

Deputies were called to the Southeastern Medical Center at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday for an unresponsive 1-year-old. Jadalyn Barton, 1, of Shannon, NC, was transported to the medical center by her parents, where she was pronounced dead.

“This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine.” Said, Sheriff Wilkins. “The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators. As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray.”

Jonathan Barton’s next court date is July 26. The case is ongoing and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

