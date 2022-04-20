RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People call it different things: 4/20, Cannabis Appreciation Day, and many other names.

But regardless, a lot of people talk about marijuana on April 20.

More than 30 states in the United States have some sort of medical marijuana law.

At the Modern Apotheca in Raleigh, the CBD dispensary is filled with people who are hoping things will change.

The owner, Eric Stahl, told CBS 17 he’s seen firsthand how CBD, a legal form of cannabis, can help some of their customers.

Stahl thinks cannabis has been stigmatized, and that at least medicinally, should be allowed in North Carolina.

His staff tries to help their customers.

“From a therapeutic standpoint, find hemp and CBD products for pain management, sleep issues, insomnia, arthritis,” he explained.

On 4/20, their mission is no different.

“Most store owners, like me, use today to kind of promote cannabis awareness, for both its medicinal and social therapeutic effects,” said Stahl.

He sells different types of cannabis, hemp and CBD: each has its own benefits, with and without THC, which is a psychoactive component.

“Here in North Carolina, we’re very hemp friendly, but we’re not a recreational marijuana state,” said Stahl.

While state lawmakers are not looking at changing that, they are looking at possibly passing a medicinal marijuana lawn known as the Compassionate Care Act. There’s no word on if it’ll continue working its way through the General Assembly.

“It’s only for a very small group of people with cancer, HIV/AIDS, PTSD, or Crohn’s Disease. So, if you have chronic pain, insomnia, arthritis, and any of those issues CBD has helped you with, unfortunately, state bill 711 does not help you,” he explained.

Stahl said that’s why people tend to go out of state to get help, because it’s too restrictive here.

In Virginia, simple possession of marijuana is currently legal if people are at least 21 years old.

People can grow up to four plants in their homes.

Lawmakers are working on a plan for stores to dispense marijuana.

In Tennessee, both medicinal and recreational use of marijuana is still illegal. But officials just passed a bill to study the medical use of cannabis more and expand the usage of CBD.

In South Carolina, there’s a medicinal marijuana law that has passed through the state Senate. Now, it’s up to the house to decide what happens next.

Some people are very against any form of marijuana getting legalized in North Carolina.

John Rustin, with the NC Family Policy Council gave CBS17 this statement:

“Despite the push by some to decriminalize marijuana for ‘medical’ purposes, our nation’s leading medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association, American Academy of Neurology, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration do not support legalization, but instead encourage continued research. The public health risks associated with the decriminalization of marijuana continue to be significant, and legalization would not be in the best interest of our citizens, our families or our state.”

People CBS 17 tried to speak with on Wednesday were hesitant to share their thoughts on camera.

The consensus seemed to be summed up by Ted Johnson, who lives in Raleigh.

“I think the use of marijuana should not be legalized unless it’s prescription based,” he explained. “I do not agree with recreational marijuana. I don’t agree with smoking drinking or any of that stuff.”