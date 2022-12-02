CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Several Charlotte-area schools and schools across NC received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations on Thursday.

The four schools that received these prank calls were West Charlotte, Olympic, Mallard Creek, and Northwest School of the Arts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to QCN.

Below is the letter that was sent out to affected families on Thursday:

Good morning families, This morning, our school was among others that received prank calls about gunshot victims on our campus. Law enforcement immediately investigated and deemed it not credible. I want to assure you we take these maters very seriously and, out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement is on campus. Any student involved in pranks of any kind is in violation of the Student Code of Conduct and may face criminal charges. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, a statement about the statewide calls to Queen City News was released.

“FBI Charlotte is aware of numerous threats to area schools and are in touch with the local law enforcement agencies involved. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.