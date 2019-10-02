4 deaths, 18 hours: Fayetteville residents calling for a stop to violence

A person was found dead inside a home on Sisal Drive in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning (CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors are calling for an end to the violence after four people were found dead within 18 hours in Cumberland County.

Fayetteville Police are investigating one homicide, and two suspicious deaths all occurring Wednesday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff is investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

“We have been extremely busy,” said Sgt. Jeremy Glass with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday morning someone visiting the cemetery on Brinkley Street discovered a body in near the woods.

Police are calling this case suspicious because they do not believe the death occurred there.

The dead-end street is very secluded and police are asking anyone who might have seen something suspicious to come forward.

“We’re actively looking to see if anybody was walking the area or visiting the graveyard at the time he was located. We’re trying to speak to anybody and everybody,” Glass said.

A few hours earlier, less than five miles away, police were called to a home on Sisal Drive, where a seven-year-old child was found dead.

The boy’s mother and step-father were both arrested and charged with child abuse.

“What is going on in our community? Something has to be done or if there’s anything they can do I really don’t know. We are losing a lot of babies out here and it’s scary,” said neighbor Crystal Smith.

At 12:00 a.m. Wednesday two men were run over in a parking lot on Grove Street, after what police believe was an argument. One of them died. Police have ruled that death a homicide.

Tuesday afternoon Cumberland County deputies were called to Wingate Road for a suspicious car in the woods. They found 39-year-old Crystal Otts dead inside.

“This is a very quiet street, a lot of elderly people. This is not something you would expect,” said Erica Esslinger who lives on Wingate Road.

Anyone with information in any of Wednesday’s death investigations is asked to call Fayetteville Police. Anyone with detail about Tuesday’s death investigation should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

