RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say four people were forced out of their Raleigh home after a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire department was dispatched to the 7200 block of Shellburne Drive just before 6:30 a.m.

Authorities say no one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation.

