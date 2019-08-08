4 displaced after Raleigh house goes up in flames following lightning strike, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were displaced after lightning struck a house and set it on fire in southeast Raleigh on Thursday, according to the fire department.

Fire crews responded to the reported fire at 1:55 a.m. in the 1500-block of Springshire Court. When they arrived on scene, firefighters saw heavy fire on the outside of the house on the right side and going up through the roof, officials said.

Approximately 45 firefighters responded to the fire and the fire was extinguished within 25 minutes, according to the fire department.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire. In addition to the Raleigh Fire Department, Raleigh police and the Red Cross also responded to the scene.

Fire officials said about 25% of the building was damaged.

