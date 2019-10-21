4 men arrested in teen’s 2018 Durham murder, police say

From left to right: Ortez Lavelle Richardson, Ricky Shyiem Kashan Barfield, Robert Louis Pridgen Jr. and Troy Lekemn Howard. Photos from Durham police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the last month, four men have been arrested and charged in the November 2018 murder of a teen in Durham, police say.

The victim, Zykari Rhone, was found lying outside in the 600 block of Dowd Street around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2018.

Ricky Shyiem Kashan Barfield, Ortez Lavelle Richardson, Robert Louis Pridgen Jr. and Troy Lekemn Howard were indicted on murder charges on August 19, according to Durham police.

Barfield, 25, was first taken into custody on August 21 on charges of murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was charged with a felony probation violation in September.

Pridgen, 28, was arrested on September 11 on charges of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation.

Richardson, 25, was arrested on October 11 on charges of murder, possession of a stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor larceny.

Howard, 18, was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and failure to appear in court on an earlier felony drug charge.

All four men have been placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

Investigators said they are trying to identify a fifth person involved in the case.

The suspects and the victim knew each other, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

