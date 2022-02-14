4 people, dog escape Durham house fire through window

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Fire Department said it was called to a house fire on Kimball Drive just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Four people and a dog were reported to be trapped inside. When firefighters arrived, they found visible smoke and flames. Those trapped inside were trying to escape through a window.

All four and the dog were able to get out, the fire department said.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire department said they were in stable condition.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 40 minutes. The fire department said an investigation into the fire is underway.

The Red Cross is helping the residents. Duke Power has secured electrical service to the house.

The fire department was helped by Lebanon Fire Department, New Hope Fire Department, Eno Fire Department and Durham County EMS.