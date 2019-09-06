4 rescued from flooding in Sampson County as 13 roads remain closed

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Sampson County officials said Friday that a group was rescued from rising floodwaters at their home and that 13 roads remained closed Friday afternoon following Hurricane Dorian.

Four adults were rescued from their home on Henry Lee Lane as flood waters were rising in the area, Sampson County officials said.

The Clinton Fire Department and the North Carolina National Guard used a high-clearance vehicle to rescue the group, according to a news release.

Also Friday, authorities in Sampson County said that more than a dozen roads were still closed after Hurricane Dorian dumped heavy rains Thursday night.

Some roads were also closed because of downed trees, but most of those had been cleared by Friday afternoon.

A flooded road in Sampson County Thursday night. Photo by Ray Daughtry Sampson County Department of Transportation

A blocked road in Sampson County Thursday night. Photo by Ray Daughtry Sampson County Department of Transportation

A flooded road in Sampson County Thursday. Photo by Ray Daughtry Sampson County Department of Transportation

A flooded road in Sampson County Thursday night. Photo by Ray Daughtry Sampson County Department of Transportation

A blocked road in Sampson County Thursday night. Photo by Ray Daughtry Sampson County Department of Transportation

A blocked road in Sampson County Thursday night. Photo by Ray Daughtry Sampson County Department of Transportation

A flooded road in Sampson County Thursday night. Photo by Ray Daughtry Sampson County Department of Transportation

Flooding on Pearson Road in Sampson County early Friday morning. Photo by Kayla Strayer/CBS 17

Overnight, several roads in Sampson County were flooded including I-40 near Keener at mile marker 358 heading west.

Other roads flooded in Sampson County include Pearson Road south of Clinton at mile markers 6.7 to 6.5 heading south, both directions of Summerhill Road near Turkey and both directions of U.S. 421 near Delway.

Below is the full list of roads that are closed in Sampson County as of 1 p.m Friday:

Edmond Matthis Road, High Water

Pearson Road and Mosley Ave, High Water

Beulah Church Road/Six Runs Church Road, High Water

Rowan Road/Rackley Road, High Water

Pearson Road and Cartertown Road, Wash Out (Road Closed)

Rowan Road at Six Runs Creek, High Water (Road Closed)

Old Warsaw Road at Pope Road, High Water (Road Closed)

Cornwallis Road/County Line, High Water

Union School Road/Reedsford Road, Wash Out (Road Closed)

Lake Artesia Road/Pine Ridge Road, High Water

Needmore Road/Reedsford Road, High Water

Moltonville Road/Old Warsaw Road, High Water

Waycross Road near Delbrook Lane, Wash Out

For some roads, the situation may resolve as water recedes Friday, but motorists in these areas should use caution, officials said.

The eye of Hurricane Dorian passed just east of Cape Lookout as the Category 1 storm skirted North Carolina’s coast early Friday.

After triggering tornadoes in North Carolina — including possible twisters in Wayne and Wilson counties – Hurricane Dorian is closing in for a possible direct hit Friday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, a string of low-lying islands.

On Ocracoke Island, near the southern end of the 200-mile-long string of barrier islands and spits, about half of the 1,000 residents have stuck around to face the storm.

