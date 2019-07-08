4 shot, 2 dead in Warren County shooting

MANSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Warren County say two people are dead following a shooting in Warren County.

In total, four people were shot at a home on 132 Ellington Road in Manson, N.C. at around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

There is no word on the condition of the other two victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with cbs17.com for updates.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now