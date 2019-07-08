4 shot, 2 dead in Warren County shooting

MANSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Warren County say two people are dead following a shooting in Warren County.
In total, four people were shot at a home on 132 Ellington Road in Manson, N.C. at around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
There is no word on the condition of the other two victims.
This is a developing story. Stay with cbs17.com for updates.
