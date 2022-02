RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were shot Monday night at a motel off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred just before 9:20 p.m. at the Wake Inn at 3120 New Bern Avenue.

Police said two of the victims suffered serious injuries.

Raleigh police said it is believed there are multiple suspects involved but couldn’t elaborate.

