RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.

Supporting Raleigh Police Department and Officer Torres’ Family

Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres was on his way to work when he was killed during the Oct. 13 shooting. Torres leaves behind a baby girl and wife.

The Raleigh Police Department Police Foundation, an independent, non-profit organization is accepting donations for the Torres Family through their website using PayPal. The city says 100 percent of the donations will go straight to the family. Ensure “Support Fallen Officer Gabriel Torres’ Family” is selected under the “Use this donation for” heading.

K9 Officer Casey Clark was injured during an exchange of gunfire while attempting to apprehend the suspect. To offer support for Clark and the family of Officer Gabriel Torres, people can contact supportRPD@raleighnc.gov

A State Employee Credit Union Account was set up in Officer Torres’ name. The account is named ‘LGFCU FBO Officer Gabriel Torres’. Donations will be accepted at any branch by letting the teller know it’s for the Officer Torres’ account.

Cards and Letters of Support

The city is offering the community an opportunity to mail cards, letters, or other non-monetary tokens of support to the Raleigh Healing Together P.O. Box. All mail will be stored and distributed to families at the “appropriate time,” the city said. To send your message of support, use the following address:

Raleigh Healing Together

P.O. Box 590

Raleigh, NC 27602-0590

Donate Blood

The City of Raleigh says blood donations are always needed but especially after tragic event. The city says the state’s blood supply is stable but a steady flow of donations are needed to keep that stable.

You can find a donation site or drive near you at the Blood Connection or Red Cross.

Reach Out

If you want to provide a kind of assistance or support different way than what’s being offered, you can reach out via email to raleighhealingtogether@raleighnc.gov.