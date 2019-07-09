4-year-old among 2 others dead in Warren County triple shooting

MANSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff said a four-year-old boy is now dead after a triple shooting that happened in Manson Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff said they received a 911 call about a domestic issue around 2:15 p.m. on Ellington Road on Monday. About ten minutes later, they received a shooting call.

When neighbor Dakarii Fields heard the gunshots down the street, he knew something was wrong.

“It just didn’t feel right. At that time, why am I hearing a gunshot?” said Fields.

He never imagined what was taking place inside this home on Ellington Road.

“Normally, you wouldn’t see an ambulance down here. Normally, it’s very rural and quiet,” said neighbor Jackicse Bell.

The sheriff said John Hargrove, who’s listed as the property owner, got into an argument with his daughter Jada Swindell, 21, at the house.

He said Hargrove stabbed his daughter, then shot her four-year-old son, shot a 15-year-old family friend that was over and then pulled the gun on himself.

“You can’t even get justice. That’s what’s even more sad about it. God will fix it,” said Fields.

Hargrove, 52, and his daughter were pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

“It was very, very, very uncomfortable and stressful to deal with,” said Sheriff Johnny Williams, Sr.

The 4-year-old died in surgery overnight.

“It felt bad. It still feels bad. It’s hard to talk about,” said Fields.

The sheriff said they’ve responded to the house for calls before, but neighbors said any police presence is unusual.

“You don’t see stuff like this in Warren County,” said Bell.

The 15-year-old victim is in the hospital. CBS 17 is working to get the latest on her condition.

We’re also working to learn more about the suspect and his history with police.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now