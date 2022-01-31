HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 4-year-old boy last seen early Monday morning in Hampton.

Codi Bigsby was last seen in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area, Hampton police said in a press release.

Officers were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and when they arrived Bigsby’s father told them the child was last seen around 2 a.m. Authorities say the family is cooperating with the search.

Codi Bigsby is about 3 feet tall and was last seen in all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Anyone who finds Bigsby should call 911.

There was a major search response underway all day at the complex. WAVY’s Chopper 10 got footage of the search from above around midday.

Authorities say they are expanding their search in a grid pattern. The FBI is now participating.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Hampton police gave a press conference regarding the latest updates in the search for Bigsby.

During the press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot stated that Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, told them that he woke up Monday morning and found that his son was missing. He reported him missing around 9 a.m. He had last seen him around 2 a.m.

Hampton police say they believe there is no danger to the general public at this point.

“We’ve called every resource and have every resource out here,” said Talbot following numerous offers of support.

There's no danger to the general public and says they'll continue working to find him. If you see something, the Chief urges the public to call 911.

Police added that Codi’s mother is also cooperating with authorities and answering their questions.

When asked whether there were signs of foul play at the home where Codi disappeared, Talbot could not comment. However, Talbot added that there are concerns that Codi may not have gone missing at the time his father said he did.

When asked whether they believe Codi is in danger, Talbot said, “We really want to find him.”

Watch the full press conference from Hampton police below:

#BREAKING @HamptonVAPolice Chief Mark Talbot says there are concerns Codi Bigsby may not have gone missing when his father said he did (2A.m.) When I asked if there was reason to believe Codi was in danger…he responded “they really want to find him.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/I9ZyjtP1xE — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 31, 2022

Search continues this hour with expansion to the neighboring ball fields. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/qMAcj7WkrQ — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 31, 2022

10 On Your Side spoke with a man named Richard, who was volunteering in the search for Codi.

“I have grandkids at the house. One of them happens to be 4-years-old and if it was him, I’d be out there searching for him as well. So I mean, it’s, it’s, somebody’s gotta be out there to find these kids,” Richard said.