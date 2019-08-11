WJET photo of the house on Sunday.

ERIE, Penn. (WNCN) — Five young children died in a massive house fire in Erie early Sunday, officials say.

The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at a two-story home at 1248 West 11th Street, according to Erie Fire Department officials.

A woman who was also injured in the fire was taken to UPMC Pittsburgh.

Police and fire are crews were still on the scene by 2 p.m.

No other details were available.

— Information from WJET-TV

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now