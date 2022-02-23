RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is warning NC Quick Pass users to reconsider their use of third-party payment vendors.

NCDOT said unauthorized payment vendors promise easier bill payments to drivers that do not have a pre-paid NC Quick Pass transponder.

The Department said when making payments for customers, these companies often pay bills late. It leaves drivers responsible for paying late fees and penalties.

During December and January, NCDOT said more than 4,000 customers who used unauthorized payment vendors were stuck with the bill for those late payments and fees.

North Carolina Turnpike Authority has taken legal action against these companies. They encourage drivers to only make payments directly through the NC Quick Pass website or the customer service center.

“Customers can avoid fraud, potential late-fees, and save 35% on all future tolls in North Carolina by ordering a pre-paid NC Quick Pass transponder. Our customer service team is also available to work with drivers to avoid potential late fees caused by unauthorized payment vendors,” said Angela Queenland, Manager of Customer Service at NC Quick Pass in a release.

NC Quick Pass Transponder can be ordered for free online. You can have up to five on one account.

Opening prepaid toll balance required is $20 for the first two transponders and $10 for each additional transponder.

