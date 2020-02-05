Dozens of rescuers missing in avalanche in eastern Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by an avalanche in eastern Turkey while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous avalanche.

The workers were on the mountain Wednesday after five people were killed in an avalanche that hit a highway.

The first avalanche occurred late Tuesday, on a highway in Van province, close to the town of Bahcesaray which is surrounded by mountains. It buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus.

The region’s governor said the snow-clearing vehicle’s operator and six people inside the minibus survived.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for some 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. The agency quoted him as saying that he walked toward a village before he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to seek help.