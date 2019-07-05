5-year-old boy rescued after falling nearly 30 feet into storm drain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WNCN) — A 5-year-old boy from Evansville, Indiana, is back with his loved ones after an amazing rescue from a storm drain.

Rescue crews and witnesses cheered as the boy was brought above ground.

The incident happened Thursday night and it’s not clear how the child fell down the 27-foot-long drain but it took crews about 90 minutes to get him out.

Officials did not say what injuries, if any, the boy suffered. He was taken from the scene on a stretcher.

