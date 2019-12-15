5-year-old girl sells cookies, cocoa to cover lunch debts

VISTA, Calif. (CNN Newsource) – A 5-year-old California girl has a heart filled with compassion for her classmates, and a willingness to roll up her sleeves and help.

The little girl sold cookies and hot cocoa to raise money to pay off negative lunch balances at her school.

“I can give give money to the lunch people that don’t have the money,” said 5-year-old Katelynn.

It all started when Katelynn overheard another student’s mother saying she was having a hard time paying for something.

That’s when the wheels in her young mind started turning.

“She’s very inquisitive. And so she started asking me a bunch of questions and I tried to answer as best as I could without too much for a five year old and just explained to her that some people aren’t as fortunate as us,” said her mother, Karina Hardee.

So Katelynn decided she had to help.

“Her idea was, could we do a hot cocoa and cookie stand? And I said, let’s do it,” said Hardee. “She sat out there for probably about three hours and sold through all all the cookies, all the hot cocoa.”

But even after three grueling hours of pedaling delicious cookies and hot cocoa, they still had to find out if donating it was even possible.

“I just left a note saying my daughter held a hot cocoa fundraiser over the weekend and would love to donate the money to any of the negative accounts,” said Hardee.

The money Katelynn raised paid off the lunch balances for 123 students–and right on time for the Christmas season.

This week, little Katelynn was honored by her school with an award for her act of generosity.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now