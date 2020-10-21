MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – Fifty cases of COVID-19 have been connected to one church in Mecklenburg County, according to the Board of Commissioners.

At the meeting, county officials discussed the slight uptick in COVID-19 cases across the county, and noted that more than four dozen cases have now been confirmed as a result of events at United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road.

Officials say five of those cases involve people who live at congregate facilities.

County health officials say they have around 75 contacts that are in quarantine that were in contact with people who became sick from the event at the church.

The church has since been advised to not have any services.

