50-year-old stabbed to death in Rocky Mount; suspect in custody

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 30-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder following a fatal stabbing on Hill Street late Tuesday, police confirmed.

Officers were called to Hill Street just before midnight in response to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found Kenneth Earl Strickland, 50, stabbed to death inside a home on Hill Street, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Homicide Unit later arrested John Michael McNeil, 30, and charged him with first-degree murder in Strickland’s killing.

McNeil is being held in the Edgecombe County Jail under no bond.

Rocky Mount police are asking that anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

