RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In honor of Memorial Day, many organizations across Central North Carolina are honoring those who served.

Monday, more than 500 flags were placed on the field of the Raleigh Baseball Complex to honor veterans and first responders.

The field of honor has become an annual tradition in Wake County, honoring those who sacrificed their lives in service.

“Veterans, military, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, lots of community heroes that have come together to make our community a safer and a better place,” said Angie Stafford with the Exchange Clubs of Wake County. She told CBS 17 each of the flags placed has a story behind it.

“Each of the flags is dedicated in memory or in honor of someone. This particular flag is noted by the blue is for a law enforcement officer. This is dedicated to officer Ryan Andrew Hayworth who died in the line of duty.”

The group also held a commemorative ceremony Monday morning. Daniel Fissel is a master sergeant in the United States Army. He served as the event’s keynote speaker.

“You hold a special place in your heart for the individuals that are represented by these flags because I’m doing what they did and I am just fortunate to be here. Any one of these flags could be me and someone else could be standing here today and it’s just a very special time and a very special thing to remember,” said Fissel.

Many veterans were also in attendance at Monday’s ceremony. Buck Clifton and Jack Pegram grew up together in Raleigh and served in the Navy together. Monday, they picked up their own flags on the field.

“It’s a beautiful sight and I just wish more people would participate in these events,” said Clifton.

“There’s a lot of people that are Very Loving to this country and look out for it and I hope it continues on,” said Pegram.

In addition to the 500 flags, 21 flags were also placed on the field in honor of the 19 students and 2 teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.