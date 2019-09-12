$5,000 reward offered in murder of Orange County woman found in front yard

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A $5,000 cash reward is being offered by the Orange County sheriff for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Anne Kirkpatrick.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood is offering the cash reward after he said Kirkpatrick was murdered and left in front of her Hurdle Mills home on Sunday.

Investigators said Kirkpatrick was killed in a “violent assault” at her home on Brown Road.

“We have been working this case since Sunday. The kind of work involved in a case like this is complicated, but we will get there,” said Blackwood. “That said, someone knows something that will help us get there more quickly. Anne Kirkpatrick deserves justice. We want to provide that for her, for her family, and for this community as soon as possible.”

CBS 17 learned Kirkpatrick recently filed two domestic violence orders of protection.

One against her estranged husband, Thomas Kirkpatrick, and another against a man named Timothy Parnell from Roxboro.

Both orders were filed within a week of each other in July.

According to the documents, Kirkpatrick says her husband strangled her and threatened her.

In the order, Kirkpatrick claims her husband was hospitalized multiple times and had threatened suicide.

Documents show the couple had been separated.

Kirkpatrick wanted the court to evict her husband from the home. Records show the court granted that order in August.

The other restraining order was also granted.

It claimed Timothy Parnell became angry with Kirkpatrick because she looked at another man and assaulted her.

CBS 17 worked to track down both Thomas Kirkpatrick and Timothy Parnell but we have been unable to find either man.

CBS 17 did learn there have been no homicides or murders in Hurdle Mills since the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been keeping electronic records, which is 2001.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now