Mirna Liseth Arias-Perez (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 53-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday in a traffic collision on Wake Forest Road just north of the Interstate-440 interchange, Raleigh police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., Nicole Rumpf, 53, was driving a 2000 Ford Focus and attempting to make a left turn onto Wake Forest Road from St. Albans Drive when her vehicle was hit, police said.

Rumpf’s vehicle was hit by a 2014 Ford Focus being driven by Mirna Liseth Arias-Perez, 23, police said.

Rumpf was killed in the collision.

Her passenger, a 56-year-old, was injured as was Arias-Perez, police said.

Arias-Perez was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

She received a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Parts of Wake Forest Road were closed as police investigated at the scene.