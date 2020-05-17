530 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday in N.C., deaths rise slightly

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, there were 530 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, bringing the current total to 18,512 across 99 counties in the state.

The number of people hospitalized increased slightly from 481 to 493.

The number of deaths also rose slightly from 652 to 659.

Officials say a total of 248,944 tests have been completed, an increase of 10,358 since Saturday.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said last week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at the earliest.