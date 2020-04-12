57 people at Chatham County nursing home test positive for COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Days after six people associated with The Laurels of Chatham, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Pittsboro, tested positive for COVID-19, all residents and staff were tested.

On Sunday, officials with the Chatham County Health Department confirmed 51 additional people tested positive, bringing the total to 57.

“We anticipated that universal testing at the facility would reveal more positive cases, and we remain concerned for the staff, residents and their families affected by this outbreak,” said Chatham County Public Health Director Layton Long. “While COVID-19 is highly infectious, especially in congregate living facilities, we remain focused on limiting the spread of the virus. We will continue to work closely with The Laurels of Chatham to do everything possible to contain this outbreak.”

The Chatham County Public Health Department will continue to advise The Laurel of Chatham and all congregate living facilities in the county. On April 9th, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order 131, giving further risk mitigation measures at the state’s long-term care facilities. Statewide, COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in 38 congregate living settings, including 25 nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities, as of April 11th.

“We are grateful for the courage and dedication of health care and public health workers,” added Long. “This outbreak is a reminder to all Chatham County residents of the importance of following public health guidance. Now more than ever before, we must: Stay at home except for essential trips, avoid gathering with others who don’t live with you, maintain distance from others if you must go out, wear a face covering and wash your hands regularly. Our ability to slow the spread of the virus, protect our critical workers and those at greatest risk of serious illness, and respond to events like this depends on everyone taking responsibility.”