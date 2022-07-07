EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 57-year-old man drowned Wednesday at Emerald Isle, according to town officials.

Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue, Fire, Police and EMS responded to a drowning call around 4 p.m. in the 4800 block of Ocean Drive.

A 57-year-old man, who was visiting Emerald Isle, was pulled from the water but died at the scene, officials said.

“The Town would like to express our sincere condolences to the family,” Emerald Isle posted on Facebook.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.