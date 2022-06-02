WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting to different cities in North Carolina, or even to another state, will soon be much easier.

The $58 million is the largest federal grant of this fiscal year. It is going toward the Raleigh to Richmond corridor, a rail service between the two cities.

“We want to make sure that North Carolinians can get to where they want to go, in a faster, cleaner, and more reliable way… even if it is to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a Thursday press conference announcing the grant money.

And soon North Carolinians will be connected with other regions, thanks to the grant money.

“When we think about bringing the country together, can you think of a better way to do that than to build a road, or to build a bridge, or to build a rail line that actually connects people?” White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said.

While the corridor can take you out of the state, it’ll also have stops in some North Carolina cities, making interstate travel a breeze. One of those stops is in Wake Forest, where the grant money was announced.

“Wake Forest has really grown in the last few years, and it’s starting to be like a destination, a little downtown, any people are coming here and walking around and shopping,” Amy Stevens, the co-owner of Sugar Magnolia Café, said.

And other business owners agree, saying the more people riding through and stopping in their town, the better.

“It’s really nice to think about people hopping on a train in Raleigh, coming to Wake Forest for dinner, drinks, shopping, and then being able to get back home without ever having to touch the Capital Boulevard Corridor,” Joe Kimray, the owner of B&W Hardware in Wake Forest, said.

Officials say while the grant is a win for North Carolina, their work is just getting started.

“We’re not stopping, we’re looking forward, what can we continue to do?” The North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said.

There is no clear timeline for the project, officials on Thursday saying the trains could be running anywhere from three to seven years from now. The $58 million will cover the initial engineering for the project. Governor Cooper also said the project will aid in the fight against climate change by offering more sustainable travel for riders.