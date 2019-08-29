6.3 earthquake hits off Oregon coast

BANDON, Ore. (WNCN) — A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Oregon Thursday morning, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 8:08 a.m. west of Bandon, a city a little under 250 miles south of Portland.

It was originally recorded as a 6.4 but was later downgraded by USGS.

The USGS says there is no risk of tsunami from the morning quake.

Light shaking was felt as far south as Northern California.

No injuries or damage was reported following the earthquake.