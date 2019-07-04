6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA (WNCN/CBS News) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 shook much of the Southern California area Thursday morning, according to the USGS.

The United States Geological Survey says the quake struck at 10:33 a.m. Pacific time. The earthquake was initially given a magnitude of 6.6, but was later revised to 6.4.

The quake hit the Kern County community of Searles Valley, about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks in the Ridgecrest and Searles Valley areas, measuring anywhere from magnitude 2.9 to 4.2.

According to the Associated Press, crews are responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents after earthquake near Ridgecrest, California.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now