DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people in Orange County have reported receiving sextortion threats through text messages.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in recent weeks, six people, including three on the same day, reported someone sent them text messages threatening to distribute naked photos of them to family members, friends, and employers. The anonymous message asked for money in order in exchange for not sharing the photos.

The sheriff’s office said sextortion cases typically begin when a victim forms an online relationship with a person they believe to be around the same age as themselves.

“In reality, these profiles are usually fabricated by sophisticated criminals who understand adolescent and young adult psychology and use this knowledge to manipulate their targets. The ‘relationship’ progresses, and eventually, the victim succumbs to pressure and complies with requests to send nude photos or provocative videos,” said Investigator Gilchrist with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The OCSO said once the requestor receives the photos, he or she starts demanding money, threatening to share the photos online unless the funds arrive quickly.

In some cases, if the victim initially refuses or claims financial inability to make such a payment, the other party sends screenshots of social media profiles belonging to the victim’s family members and friends to increase the pressure. Although some perpetrators may end all contact once they receive payment, the OCSO said the requestor may demand more money even after complying with the original payment demand.

“We encourage parents to remind their teen and young adult children about safe online activity, and repeatedly stress that no matter how secure it feels, they should never share revealing photos of themselves,” said Gilchrist. “We also encourage everyone to review privacy settings, safeguard passwords, and utilize two-factor authentication.”

The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children reports the number of sextortion reports more than doubled between 2019 and 2021.

Victims of sextortion who had their photos shared online before they reached 18 can get help getting those images removed. Click here for help.

Anyone with additional information about this case should call Gilchrist at (919) 245-2928.