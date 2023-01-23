WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven streets across Wake Forest are scheduled to close for train track repairs in about a month, and six of them will be closed at the same time.

Town officials say rail company CSX will temporarily close the streets at their crossings on or around March 1. The following streets will be affected at their rail crossings:

Brick Street

Elm Avenue

Holding Avenue

Friendship Chapel Road

Rogers Road

The Town says once work on the Rogers Road crossing is completed, CSX will close the railroad crossing on Ligon Mill Road.

CSX is planning to replace railroad ties at each crossing, then resurface the road. The work is expected to take one to three days pending weather, equipment and any unforeseen circumstances.

According to Wake Forest, CSX officials say the crossings at Brick Street, Elm Avenue, Holding Avenue, Friendship Chapel Road and Rogers Road must close at the same time due to the size of the equipment convoy. They say this convoy is made up of 30 kinds of equipment and spans nearly two miles. The equipment is transported along the train tracks.

Electronic message boards will be set up several days in advance to alert drivers of the closure. Drivers will need to detour around the closures and should plan for extra travel time.

Town officials said they were sharing the closure information as a courtesy but had no control over railroad closures.