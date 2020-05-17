6-year-old girl sets up lemonade stand to help a family impacted by COVID-19

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 6-year-old Suffolk girl and her family wanted to help a family impacted by COVID-19, so Saturday they held a pop up a lemonade stand.

Olivia and her family put up their freshly painted sign saying “fresh lemonade” so people driving by could see the stand.



Olivia’s grandfather actually made the personalized stand for her.



The family made sure that those stopping by would be safe. They placed “x’s” on the ground so people would know to stand 6 feet apart.



They also had Lysol and hand sanitizer available. Olivia says her lemonade stand will help others.

“We’re selling lemonade because we just want to bless other people.”



The family says they contacted the pastor at The Mount Suffolk Branch and they’ll be donating the money to a family in need.

