60+ guns reported stolen from NC pawn shop, $13K reward available for information

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Dozens of guns were reported stolen in a Statesville pawn shop break-in early Thursday morning.

Statesville police say the thief, or thieves, forced their way into Bullseye Pawn on W Front Street at Oakland Avenue and took around 60 handguns and three long guns. It happened sometime between 1:30 and 4 a.m.

Statesville Police Chief David Addison says he is concerned about so many weapons now on the streets.

“We need to know where they are going,” he said.

Addison added that serial numbers have been collected and put into a national system so if the weapons turn up anywhere, they will be flagged as stolen. Authorities said they do have some leads in the case but would not elaborate.

Police said the burglary happened while officers were tied up responding to major storm issues in the area. The power outage kept the alarms from sounding and the surveillance cameras from recording and that is making it a tougher case, say authorities.

Addison says they want to solve this as soon as possible.

“We don’t want these weapons to be used in any crime,” he said.

Meanwhile, work crews have repaired the damage to the building but as of late Thursday afternoon, the power remained out.

A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406, Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340, or the NC State Bureau of Investigation at 828-294-2226.

