600,000 vehicles with dangerously defective airbags still on NC roads, according to safety website

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You could be driving with a dangerously defective airbag.

According to AirbagRecall.com, there are still roughly 600,000 cars on the road in North Carolina with airbags affected by the Takata recalls.

Those airbags could explode and send metal fragments flying, even in a minor crash.

Almost every make of car was involved, but a lot of them are Honda models.

If you’ve been putting off having yours replaced then you should know the repairs are free — and they’re highly recommended.

According to the website, there are “Do Not Drive” models.

The specific models are listed below:

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2002-2003 Acura TL

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Acura CL

2003 Honda Pilot

Certain 2006 Ford Ranger

Certain 2006 Mazda B-Series

In North Carolina, more than 1,000 unrepaired airbags fall into the higher risk, “Do Not Drive” category, according to the website.