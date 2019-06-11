I-440 in Raleigh reopens after tree falls across westbound lanes Tuesday morning

A tree fell across I-440 in Raleigh Tuesday morning (CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police reopened Interstate 440 in Raleigh after a tree fell across some westbound lanes heading towards Cary Tuesday morning.



According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. The road was closed near exit 1D for Melbourne Road in Wake County.



The tree was cleared and the road was reopened around 5:15 a.m.



