6,096 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.C. Sunday, fourth day of more than 100 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were 6,096 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state Sunday, the fewest since Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average has dropped to 6,311, the lowest it has been since New Year’s Day.

The percent positive remains relatively stable as well, at 10.5 percent based on Friday’s test results. For four days in a row, it has been below 11 percent. It still has a long way to go, as the World Health Organization wants it at 5 percent or lower for 14 straight days.

For the fourth straight day, more than 100 deaths were reported to the state. It’s the ninth time since Jan. 7 that the daily deaths-reported total reached triple digits. However, over that four-day stretch, it has gone down slightly every day, from 139 to 125 to 122 to 109. Over the past six days, the state has averaged 111 deaths reported. The state’s total reached 8,695 and at this pace will reach 9,000 by the end of the week.

The number of hospitalizations continue to drop. Currently, there are 3,303 people hospitalized, the fewest since December 28.

Hospitalizations have dropped for six consecutive days and nine of the last 10 days.