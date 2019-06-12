Nash County woman charged with murder, arson after man found dead inside burned home

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bailey woman is facing murder and arson charges after authorities say she set a mobile home on fire, killing a man who was inside the home on Tuesday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Ferrells Fire Department, and Nash County Emergency Services Fire Marshal all responded to a suspicious fire call on Strickland Road in Bailey.

The call came in before 9:30 a.m.

Authorities told CBS 17 that six people were inside the home just before the fire, including two migrant workers. Two workers left for work and the fire happened afterwards.

According to warrants, “two juvenile children” were in the home at the time of the fire. Authorities said both kids were under 10 years old.

After the fire was extinguished, a search warrant was secured at executed at the address to determine the cause of the fire.

As the mobile home was searched, the body of an adult male was found in a bedroom, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man has been identified as Marcelino Ponce-Gonzales, 59.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office met with the assistant district attorney and decided to pursue first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges against 32-year-old Alayna Renee Sherrod.

Sherrod is being held in jail without bond. Her first court appearance is set for Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said no motive has been identified as of yet and that the only relationship between everyone in the home is that they all happened to live there.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now