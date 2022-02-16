67-year-old man stabs cousin to death during argument in NC, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after stabbing his cousin to death, police said.

Police arrested Carl Rodrique Martin, 67, on Tuesday evening and charged him with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Everette Leon Martin Jr. after an argument escalated to a stabbing Sunday night.

Police responded to a home on Cumberland Road after a report of a stabbing. They found Martin Jr. unresponsive inside and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, Everette Martin Jr. and Carl Martin were cousins. They got into an argument and police allege that it escalated into a fight and Martin stabbed Martin Jr. multiple times.

Carl Martin was given a $100,000 bond.

The death of Everette Martin Jr. marked the seventh homicide in Winston-Salem in 2022, as compared to three at the same time in 2021.