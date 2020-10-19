Tsunami warning issued after 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Alaska

SAND POINT, Alaska (KSEE/KGPE) — A preliminary 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Alaska on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake happened just before 2 p.m. local time about 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska.

The earthquake had a depth of 25 miles.

The National Weather Service posted a tsunami warning for parts of the Alaska coastline, from Kennedy Entrance, 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska.

A Tsunami Warning was issued for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula following a strong earthquake. Check https://t.co/c9d70Xm7a7 for the most up to date details. pic.twitter.com/3GanLJn3Ta — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 19, 2020

Authorities in King Cove, a city located in the Aleutian Islands and currently under tsunami warning, issued the following statement for residents:

If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest. At 1255 PM Alaska Daylight Time on October 19 an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 7.5 occurred 55 miles southeast of Sand Point Alaska. Estimated tsunami start times for selected sites are; Sand Point Alaska 155 PM. AKDT. October 19. Cold Bay Alaska 245 PM. AKDT. October 19. Kodiak Alaska 250 PM. AKDT. October 19. The tsunami warning will remain in effect until further notice. Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.