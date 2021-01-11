7 arrested in NC drug bust; 5 detained who didn’t know cops were at drug house, officials say

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of seven people on drug-related charges after receiving numerous citizen complaints regarding drug activity.

Detectives said they began investigating a home at 428 Nine Foot Road in Newport during December after learning it may be a location for the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine. Surveillance revealed people who were known for the distribution of drugs entering and leaving a shed behind the home.

Officials said on Dec. 31, detectives spoke with a resident of the home, Angela Lynn Simmons. Detectives saw drug paraphernalia lying in plain sight and, after Simmons gave consent to search the home, 11 grams of heroin, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of marijuana and two handguns were recovered.

Simmons, 46, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling to sell or store a controlled substance, possessing marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and manufacturing marijuana. Bond was set at $500,000.

As detectives were wrapping up their investigation, they said three vehicles approached the home, not aware of law enforcement presence inside. They came to the home to purchase drugs, deputies said.

Arrested was Jason Daniel Gillikin, 45, of Otway. He was charged with possessing heroin with the intent to sell and deliver, selling heroin, delivering heroin, manufacturing a

schedule I controlled substance, conspiring to sell and schedule I controlled substance, conspiring to sell and schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling to sell or store a controlled substance.

Officials said over the they had been investigating Gillikin as a primary source for illegal drugs in the area. Bond was set at $75,000.

Five others were arrested but their charges were not announced:

Frankie Wayne Salter, Jr., 26, of Sea Level

Jessica Sue Fasulo, 21, of Sea Level

Michael Scott Piner, 44, of Newport

William Cody, 23, of Morehead City

Steven Garrett Gardner, 21, of Newport

“Everything starts with the citizens in the community and this is another great example of the important role citizens can play in their community,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck. “The outcome of these cases are successful because of tips we received from the community. We encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity they may be seeing in their neighborhood and allow us to investigate.