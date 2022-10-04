WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff.

The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.

Wilson police took Malloy into custody from the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center and issued him a $1.03 million secured bond.

The charges stem from the Sept. 23 incident in which officers responding to a burglary call at a house on Raleigh Road Parkway found Malloy attempting to set the residence on fire before barricading himself in a shed and also trying to light the shed on fire.

At the time, authorities said charges in Wilson were forthcoming. Police say charges in Cumberland County also were being discussed.