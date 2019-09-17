7 early voting locations open Wednesday in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of seven early voting location will be available for Raleigh and Cary residents beginning Wednesday ahead of Oct. 8’s municipal elections.

These sites will be open from September 18 through October 4.

Times will vary and are detailed here.

Locations include:

“We want to ensure that everyone that’s eligible to vote has an opportunity to do so,” said Gary Sims, director, Wake County Board of Elections. “We are well prepared for our fall municipal elections and hope that we have a new record for voter turn-out in a municipal election year.”

Sites will also all people to register to vote as well as update their name and address.

For more information on early voting in Wake County, visit WakeVotesEarly.com.

