Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says search and rescue teams have been deployed after a likely tornado hit the adjoining towns of Springdale and Johnson.

Officials say seven people were injured.

No deaths have been reported from overnight storms. Damage was extensive in Springdale, including to an elementary school gymnasium and a warehouse.

In Missouri, a weak tornado struck St. Joseph. Twisters and hurricane-force winds are forecast in much of the Deep South on Wednesday.

A tornado watch was issued for most of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, southern Missouri, southeastern Oklahoma, and northeast Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma says Mississippi and parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee are at greatest risk for severe weather.