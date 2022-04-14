PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Seven kids have been taken to the hospital after a townhouse fire in Portsmouth, fire officials told 10 On Your Side.

Officials say that the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at a townhouse at Charlestowne Townhomes in the 4500 block of Greenwood Drive. That’s near Cavalier Boulevard.



As of 3:30 p.m., the fire has been put out.

Greenwood Dr apartment fire (photo: WAVY/Chris Wynn)

Greenwood Dr apartment fire (photo: WAVY/Chris Wynn)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said two of the children were pulled from the second floor of the home. The two were rushed to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters say they later learned that seven more children were inside and self-evacuated by jumping through a second-floor window into the arms of neighbors. Five of the seven were taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) with non-life-threatening injuries. Two were evaluated and remained on the scene.



The children’s ages have not been released and it’s unclear if any adults were home at the time of the fire.



10 On Your Side has learned that kids were out of school for spring break.

Neighbors told WAVY a daycare operated out of the home. Our crews looked into the home through a window and saw pictures on the wall, items and curtains that matched those seen in images posted on a local daycare’s Facebook page.

A bus was also parked outside the home.

This is a developing story.