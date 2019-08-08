7 people charged; 635 grams of coke, 3 guns, $27K seized in South Carolina

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Seven people have been charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin after a police investigation on Malcom Drive and Little River Inn Lane.



Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice Unit simultaneously executed search warrants on Tuesday after an extensive drug investigation.

The following items were seized:



– 475 grams of Crack Cocaine

– 160 grams of Cocaine

– 70 grams of Heroin

– 109 slips containing Heroin

– Multiple types of pills

– 3 handguns

– $27,910 in U.S. currency

The following individuals were charged with trafficking cocaine base over 400 grams, and trafficking heroin over 28 grams :

– Clifford Randall, 39, of Little River

– Sean Randall, 51

– Gwendolyn Hamilton, 45, of Calabash, NC

– Billy Bryant, 60, of Loris

– Nicole Stanley, 37, of Shalotte, NC

– Timothy Gore, 46, of Myrtle Beach

– Jerrod Brown, 27

All remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set at this time.

HCPD Street Crimes Unit, HCPD SWAT, US Marshals Task Force, HCPD Community Outreach Team, HCPD North Precinct Patrol, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office (NC) assisted with this investigation and operation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

