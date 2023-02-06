RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — As this week’s Powerball jackpot continues to climb, it has already made history as one of the largest ever.

The Powerball jackpot reached $747 million on Monday. That makes it the fifth largest in Powerball history, the N.C. Education Lottery reports.

Monday’s potential winner can claim the jackpot as a $747 million annuity, or $403.1 million in cash as a lump sum.

An annuity would be paid out in graduated payments over 29 years, lottery officials said. The first payment would be $11.2 million with a final payment of $46.2 million.

“What a fun choice that would be for a winner to decide between a $747 million annuity or a lump sum over $400 million,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “If you win tonight, take some time to think about which would be the best option for you. Good luck to everybody.”

Monday’s jackpot isn’t the only prize players can claim. The NC Education lottery reported the following wins from Saturday’s Powerball drawing:

$100,000 winning ticket from Greensboro

$50,000 winning ticket from Winston-Salem

$50,000 winning ticket from Wake Forest

All three winning tickets came from players using Online Play, the lottery said.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The lottery says the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games raise $2.5 million a day on average for education, the lottery said.