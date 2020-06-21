75-foot-tall Confederate monument removed from State Capitol grounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews removed the statue at the top of the 75-foot monument to fallen Confederate soldiers at the Capitol Sunday morning. The statue depicted a Confederate artillery soldier holding a gun.

Removal of the remainder of the monument is underway.

Protesters removed the two other statues near the bottom on Friday night, one representing the Confederate infantry and the other, a confederate calvaryman.

Work crews removed a statue to the Women of the Confederacy, and the figure of Henry Lawson Wyatt, the first North Carolinian killed in battle in the Civil War, on Saturday following orders from Gov Cooper to remove Confederate statues from Capitol grounds.

Protesters remained peaceful and cheered as the statues came down Saturday and Sunday.

“Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way,” Cooper said in a statement.